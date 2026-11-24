A federal jury in Brooklyn, United States, found Chinese technology company Huawei guilty on 10 of 12 counts in a criminal case. The charges included misleading banks about its business in Iran and stealing trade secrets from US companies, Cyprus Mail reports.

At the same time, the jury acquitted Huawei of a racketeering conspiracy charge. This count alleged that the company operated as a criminal enterprise.

Trial and charges

The trial lasted more than two months. Prosecutors called more than 60 witnesses, while the defense called 15. Huawei and three of its affiliated entities faced a total of 12 counts, including bank and wire fraud, sanctions violations, conspiracy to steal trade secrets, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors alleged that the company misled HSBC, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas about its business operations in Iran. They also sought to prove that Huawei had conspired for two decades to obtain technologies from US companies, including Cisco router source code and Quintel antenna technology. According to the prosecution, Huawei also hired a professor to gain access to a circuit board developed by CNEX.

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The case of Meng Wanzhou

The criminal case began in 2018. In December of that year, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company’s founder, was detained in Canada under a US warrant. She was accused of misleading an HSBC employee about Huawei’s business in Iran, enabling the company to move dollars to and from the country in violation of US sanctions.

Meng Wanzhou challenged her extradition to the United States for nearly three years, then entered into a deferred prosecution agreement and returned to China. The charges against her were dropped. During the trial, prosecutors also provided the jury with a statement attached to that agreement, in which she acknowledged that the company had conducted business illegally in Iran.

Huawei’s defense insisted that HSBC and other banks knew about the company’s Iran business and competed to serve it. Attorney Brian Heberlig said that prosecutors selectively used individual episodes in an attempt to prove the existence of a 20-year conspiracy.

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