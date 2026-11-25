A federal court in Washington, US, issued a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of new executive orders by President Donald Trump that were intended to restrict the right to birthright citizenship. The decision was made on November 25 by US District Judge Christopher R. Cooper.

The court’s arguments

In a 67-page memorandum, Cooper noted that the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees citizenship to “virtually all children born in the United States.” The court also barred federal authorities from enforcing the president’s August orders aimed at narrowing the right to birthright citizenship and combating so-called birth tourism.

The judge ordered that other actions by the administration that could deprive members of the class-action lawsuit of citizenship or limit their rights also be prevented. According to Cooper, it is always in the public interest for federal agencies to comply with the Constitution and laws.

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Immigrant rights advocates’ lawsuits

Immigrant rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, filed a lawsuit against the orders in September. As The Hill reports, Cooper noted that the US Supreme Court had twice affirmed citizenship for children born in the country, with the exception of a small number of people who are not subject to US jurisdiction.

In September, US federal judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland also preliminarily blocked these restrictions following an appeal by two other immigrant rights organizations. Earlier, in June, the US Supreme Court overturned Trump’s previous order restricting birthright citizenship in a 6–3 decision.

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