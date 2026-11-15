US federal judge Ana Reyes has temporarily barred President Donald Trump’s administration from closing the waterfront East Potomac Park in Washington for the reconstruction of a golf course. The park, located near the Jefferson Memorial and about 3 km south of the White House, must remain open to visitors, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Court halts planned closure

In a 30-page ruling issued on Saturday, Reyes blocked the federal government’s plan to close the area as early as Sunday. Trump had previously said that the park was to be closed for 15 months to transform its golf infrastructure into a championship-level course for professional players.

The judge concluded that the administration’s explanation of the need to close the park was a pretext. She found that the government had violated at least two federal laws in an attempt to meet an arbitrarily set deadline. Reyes noted that the authorities were proposing to close indefinitely a historic park used daily by Washington residents.

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Lawsuit by historic preservation organization

The lawsuit was filed by the DC Preservation League, an organization involved in preserving historic sites. It argues that the reconstruction project violates federal regulations and laws. Earlier, Reyes had already barred the National Park Service from cutting down trees in the park or making other irreversible changes without first notifying the plaintiffs.

At the same time, the judge clarified that the administration is not required to keep the golf facilities in the park operating. However, the absence of golf operations cannot be grounds for restricting visitors’ access to East Potomac Park.

The park has three golf courses with 36 holes, a miniature golf course and a paved loop trail popular with cyclists and runners. The proposed reconstruction provided for the creation of one 18-hole championship-level course that, according to Trump, could host competitions such as the US Open and the Ryder Cup.

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