A federal court in New York issued two temporary restraining orders that halted the use of public funds to finance politically themed advertisements supporting the administration of US President Donald Trump. As The Guardian reports, the campaign is worth $20 million.

On October 30, District Judge Jennifer Rochon ordered the showing of three videos on Instagram and two other platforms to cease because they were “purely partisan.” The videos were titled “$5,000 for Americans,” “The Cost of Socialism,” and “Every Democrat Voted Against Eliminating the Tax on Tips.”

Lawsuit over advertisements

The lawsuit was filed by Campaign Legal Center Action, representing Common Cause, as well as Public Integrity Project Action and Democracy Forward. Renata O’Donnell, senior legal counsel at Campaign Legal Center, said that the US Department of Homeland Security spent $20 million in taxpayer funds to pay for airtime through a private advertising agency for government-created propaganda.

Before the court’s first ruling, Trump defended the funding of the videos in a Truth Social post, calling the use of public funds “pretty standard.” Later, amid criticism, including from some Republicans, he said that he would pay for the advertising through his political fundraising organization.

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Tax case

Separately, Florida Judge Kathleen Williams criticized a proposed settlement in Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the US Internal Revenue Service over the long-standing leak of his tax data to The New York Times. The settlement provided for the creation of a $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who claimed political persecution during Joe Biden’s presidency, as well as immunity for Trump from IRS audits conducted before May 2026.

The judge concluded that the proposed agreement was based on misleading the court and that the lawsuit had been filed in bad faith to give the settlement an appearance of judicial legitimacy. Following Williams’ ruling, the Department of Justice abandoned the idea of creating the fund. At the same time, the provision granting Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization immunity from investigations and prosecutions concerning past tax matters, according to the publication, remained in force.

At the end of September, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit also denied Trump’s lawyers Alejandro Brito and Daniel Epstein’s request to suspend the sanctions imposed by Judge Williams. The court said that they had not demonstrated a likelihood of successfully appealing the finding of bad-faith conduct.

Lawsuit over Truth Social

Another case concerns the Trump API service. The lawsuit against Trump Media and Technology Group was filed by the Democracy Defenders Fund together with San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, Washington Litigation Group, and Platkin LLP. According to the plaintiffs, the service may have provided paying users with early access to Trump’s Truth Social posts for up to $100,000 per month. The court has not yet issued a ruling in this case.

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