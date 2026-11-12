The Tallinn Administrative Court has ordered Estonia to pay €150,000 each to businessman Parvel Pruunsild and politician Priit Humal. The compensation was awarded for non-pecuniary damage due to the state’s failure to ensure the plaintiffs’ right to privacy and the confidentiality of their communications.

As ERR News reports, the court also ordered reimbursement of the plaintiffs’ legal costs — €25,000 and €8,302.40, respectively.

Conflict with EU law

Pruunsild and Humal stated that the Estonian state had for years unlawfully required communications operators to collect and retain customers’ personal data. The court noted that provisions of Estonia’s Electronic Communications Act providing for the general and indiscriminate collection and retention of substantial amounts of data were contrary to European Union law.

According to the court, this incompatibility had existed at least since the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union of December 21, 2016. After the Estonian Supreme Court’s ruling of June 18, 2021, came into force, state authorities should have been fully aware that these provisions could not be lawfully applied in the country.

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The court indicated that the authorities should have stopped requiring compliance with these provisions, and state institutions should have stopped requesting data collected on their basis. At the same time, the legislative and executive branches failed for more than three years to eliminate the inconsistency between the legislation and EU law.

Use of data in a criminal case

After the Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling, executive authorities continued to send new requests for data collected by telecommunications companies under a provision that could not be lawfully applied and used the information obtained in criminal proceedings, the court found.

The court acknowledged that the collection of certain communications data may be justified to protect national security and maintain public order. However, these interests do not justify the general and indiscriminate collection of personal data of all users of telecommunications services.

In the case of Pruunsild and Humal, unlawfully collected data were subsequently used in criminal proceedings against them. By the time the administrative court issued its ruling, their acquittal in that case had already entered into force. An appeal against the Tallinn Administrative Court’s ruling may be filed with the Tallinn Circuit Court by December 14.

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