A court in Ankara, Turkey, has ruled to ban imprisoned Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from engaging in politics. The court found him guilty in a fraud case involving voting at a party congress. Imamoglu and eight other defendants were sentenced to two years and one month in prison, The National reports.

Case concerning the opposition party congress

The charges concerned the 2023 congress of the Republican People’s Party, at which Ozgur Ozel was elected its leader. The court found the defendants guilty of improperly encouraging people to vote for Ozel. Imamoglu and the other people involved in the case denied the accusations.

The court gave those convicted two weeks to file an appeal. The sentences and the political ban will not take effect until a final decision by higher courts.

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Consequences for Istanbul City Hall

Ekrem Imamoglu has been in custody since March 2025 in connection with a separate case involving corruption allegations, which he denies. His deputy, Nuri Aslan, is performing the duties of Istanbul mayor.

If the political ban is upheld, it could pave the way for Istanbul’s city council to vote for a new mayor. According to the publication, opposition fragmentation could help elect a representative of the coalition of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Imamoglu became mayor of Istanbul in 2019 and was one of the key figures in the Turkish opposition. He was arrested several days before a planned announcement of his candidacy in the presidential election. Opposition parties consider the corruption cases against dozens of elected officials to be politically motivated.

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