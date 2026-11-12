In Toowoomba, Australia, the Magistrates Court adjourned further proceedings in the murder case of Jana Armstrong until January 29. The adjournment is intended to allow time for the remaining evidence materials to be served. The case involves 48-year-old former taxi driver Dharminder Singh, who is in custody.

As ABC News reports, Singh has been charged with murder, which is being treated as a domestic violence-related offence, as well as with arson of Armstrong's car. Separately, he faces charges of breaching another domestic violence order and assault. Lawyer Ramli Salehcon said his client denies all charges.

Dispute over separate hearing

The defence lawyer asked for the assault and order-breach charges to be heard separately from the murder case. He explained that witnesses in those proceedings are also witnesses in the murder case, and that publication of the materials could harm his client's defence.

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Magistrate Kaina Morris responded that the cases had initially been combined at the lawyer's own request. She also disagreed with the argument that the murder proceedings needed to be completed before the other matters. Salehcon added that because Singh is being held at Woodford Correctional Centre, located about two and a half hours' drive from Toowoomba, it is difficult for him to obtain instructions from his client.

Case circumstances

Jana Armstrong was last seen alive at her home in the Newtown area during the day on July 7, after a late breakfast with her sister, Faith Isaacs. At 6:00 a.m. on July 8, her car was found abandoned in the middle of a street about 500 metres from the house, but the woman was not there.

Armstrong's body was found by two pig hunters at 10:39 p.m. on July 12 in steep terrain in bushland near Redbank Creek, by Esk-Hampton Road, about 60 kilometres from her home. Her son was four months old at the time of her death. The victim's sister, Faith Isaacs, and her husband Michael attended the court hearing; Faith Isaacs said it was important for the family to attend every hearing.

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