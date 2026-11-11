Following a prosecution appeal, a court in Australia increased the prison sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to five charges, including an indecent act against a child. The new sentence is four years and seven months, and the court ordered that the sentence not be suspended until June 2028, ABC News Australia reports.

Prosecution appeal

Victim Mike Worsman from South Australia said that he was sexually abused in Canberra in the 1990s, when he was 12 years old. The offender was 15 at the time and is now in his early 40s.

In 2024, the man pleaded guilty to five charges, including indecent acts. Last year, Justice David Mossop of the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory sentenced him to two years and seven months in prison, with the possibility of suspending the sentence after 16 months. The prosecution appealed the decision, after which the court reviewed the term. The reasons for the appeal decision have not yet been published.

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Victim's reaction

Worsman said that even the new term does not reflect the gravity of what was done. According to him, the appeal process added trauma for him and his family after seven years of dealing with the courts and the justice system.

He contacted police in 2019 after learning that another person had been affected by the man's actions. Worsman underwent a five-hour interview in South Australia, but, according to him, the case was transferred to the Australian Federal Police in the Australian Capital Territory only 18 months later. After a further interview, he also waited for the man to serve a sentence in South Australia before he could appear in court in Canberra.

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