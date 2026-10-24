Ecuadorian court orders Luisa González detained — Anadolu Agency

A court in Ecuador has ordered the detention of opposition politician Luisa González, who is under investigation in a case involving alleged money laundering linked to the financing of the 2023 presidential campaign. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing the country’s Attorney General’s Office.

Campaign financing case

The proceedings, called Laberinto, concern alleged violations in the financing of the 2023 presidential campaign of the Citizens’ Revolution movement. According to investigators, funds that may have been linked to illegal fuel trading were used to pay for campaign advertising and other campaign expenses.

Prosecutors are examining the origin and justification of contributions, as well as payments which, according to them, may not have been properly declared to electoral authorities. The Prosecutor’s Office claims that from May to October 2023, approximately $500,000 may have been moved through a network of companies to finance campaign advertising.

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Preventive measures

Along with González, the court ordered pretrial detention for former lawmaker Santiago Díaz and Onfre. Other restrictions were imposed on Molina: this person must report to the authorities three times a week, remain in Ecuador, and wear an electronic bracelet.

According to local outlet Primicias, González was detained on October 22 during an operation in Manabí province. The formal investigation will last 90 days. González, who represented Citizens’ Revolution in the 2023 and 2025 presidential elections, rejected the accusations and called the case political persecution. The allegations remain claims by the investigation, and those involved are considered innocent until their guilt is established by a final court ruling.

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