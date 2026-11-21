A court in Rome has allowed former Costa Concordia cruise liner captain Francesco Schettino to serve the remainder of his sentence through community service on probation. After more than nine years in prison, 66-year-old Schettino was released from Rome's Rebibbia prison, Tagesschau reports.

Remainder of sentence on probation

Italian media, citing Schettino's lawyer, reported that the judges took into account his proper conduct and resocialization measures. In previous years, he had already been allowed to work outside the institution during the day. In particular, he digitized court materials.

Schettino can now spend nights at home, but he will remain under strict supervision by probation authorities. If he violates the established conditions, he may be immediately returned to prison.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disaster near Giglio Island

Schettino was serving a sentence for the Costa Concordia disaster, which occurred on January 13, 2012, near the Tuscan island of Giglio. According to the outlet, he steered the vessel too close to the island during a risky greeting maneuver. The liner struck a rock and capsized.

As a result of the accident, 32 people died, including 12 German citizens. Schettino also sparked outrage by leaving the sinking vessel while hundreds of passengers were still awaiting rescue on board. He was finally sentenced to 16 years and one month in prison; he began serving the sentence in May 2017.

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