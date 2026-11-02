The Beersheba Magistrate’s Court in Israel lifted restrictions on Said Abu Saad of Segev Shalom, who was detained on suspicion of involvement in the alleged buying of votes for the Ra’am party. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, Judge Eran Tzabari granted attorney Sara Haviv’s request to lift the restrictions.

Abu Saad was one of four suspects detained on Thursday and subsequently placed under house arrest. A total of seven people were detained in the case: three on election day, Tuesday, and another four on Thursday.

Police suspicions

Police said that during searches they found envelopes containing cash and Ra’am ballots. Investigators believe the money may have been intended to pay for votes. Among the four people detained on Thursday were school principals; they were released under house arrest the same day.

On Sunday, the court released one of the first three detainees, physician Sayaf Abu Riash, without restrictions and ordered another to be released under house arrest. Regarding the third suspect, Hussein Masudin, police requested that his detention be extended by another eight days, but the court extended it by two days, until Tuesday.

Police also appealed the decision to place Ibrahim al-Gharibi under house arrest. A hearing on the appeal was scheduled for Monday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defense position and political context

During the hearing in Abu Riash’s case, Judge Tzabari noted that the state of the investigation had not changed and that police had not explained the need to keep the physician under house arrest or prohibit him from using the internet. Abu Riash’s lawyer, Ali Abu Laban, said no money was found at his client’s home and that the physician did not work for Ra’am, but merely encouraged Bedouin voters to take part in the vote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the first detentions on election day, claiming there had been an attempt to steal the election. The suspects’ lawyers deny the voter bribery suspicions and say the seized funds were intended for charitable aid.

According to reports cited by the outlet, information for the initial police operation came from Netanyahu’s office, and the searches were conducted without warrants. The defense challenged the legality of the searches, while a police investigator told the court that law enforcement had received new information enabling them to act without a warrant.

This case is unrelated to a separate Shin Bet investigation into suspicions of foreign funding intended to influence the election. No public link between the two proceedings has been established.

Read us on