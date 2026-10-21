In Australia, the Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court scheduled a procedural hearing in the case of 43-year-old Brendan Nugent for February 4, 2027. He has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing injury to a Commonwealth officer in connection with the alleged attack on MP Helen Haines.

During the first hearing, Nugent did not speak or state his position on the charges. The court remanded him in custody, after which he was taken to Melbourne Assessment Prison. No bail application was made that day, ABC News reports.

Investigation materials

Magistrate Allison Vaughan gave police until December 24 to provide the defence with the evidence materials. Nugent’s lawyer, Chirag Patel, told the court that his client has a rare neurological condition. The court ordered that Nugent be examined by a doctor.

The case is being handled by Victoria Police’s Special Investigation Unit. The materials may include records of police interviews, witness statements, surveillance camera footage, data from mobile phones and computers, as well as information on connections to mobile networks. Police may continue the investigation and supplement the materials after the deadline.

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Charges and further proceedings

Nugent has also been charged with possessing and cultivating cannabis. After court proceedings begin, police may add, amend or withdraw charges.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush, responding to a question about a possible attempted murder charge, said it was “always being considered” and that the investigation needed to establish and test the evidence. According to ABC News, intentionally causing serious injury carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, while dangerous driving causing serious injury carries up to five years.

The case is expected to be heard in the County Court of Victoria. If police bring an attempted murder charge, episodes related to the alleged attack may be transferred to the Supreme Court of Victoria.

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