The Court of Appeal of the Australian state of Victoria has upheld a ban on publishing part of the evidence in the case of Erin Patterson, who was convicted of murdering three relatives and attempting to murder another person. The court believes that disclosure of these materials could harm the fairness of a possible retrial if Patterson obtains special leave to appeal the verdict to the High Court of Australia.

According to ABC News, in its redacted ruling, the Court of Appeal said the evidence was complex and ambiguous. At the same time, the judges believed that its publication could attract significant attention and create a real and substantial risk of prejudice among potential jurors during a possible retrial.

The judges also stressed that this was an exceptional case and that the decision did not mean the automatic suppression of disputed inadmissible evidence in other proceedings.

The evidence was not shown to the jury

These materials were intended for use during the 2025 trial, in which Patterson was accused of murdering Don Patterson, Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, as well as attempting to murder Pastor Ian Wilkinson. Ian Wilkinson survived the lunch in Leongatha, while his wife Heather and Patterson's relatives Don and Gail died.

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In the middle of the hearings, Justice Christopher Beale found the evidence inadmissible after further legal arguments, so it was not presented to the jury. After the guilty verdict, the judge prohibited publication of the materials while the appeal was being considered by the Victorian Court of Appeal.

The ban will remain in force until a decision on an appeal

Last month, the Court of Appeal dismissed all seven grounds of Patterson's appeal and changed her sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The judges described the crimes as extraordinarily cold-blooded and calculated.

Media outlets asked for the ban to be lifted after the appeal was concluded, but the court found that potential jurors should not know about this evidence. The restriction will be lifted if Patterson does not file an application for special leave to appeal to the High Court by November 27.

In 2025, the court had already lifted other bans concerning material excluded from the trial. These included unsubstantiated allegations that Patterson had allegedly attempted to kill her estranged husband, Simon Patterson. She denied this, and the prosecution withdrew the allegations.

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