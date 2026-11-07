Court rules 4 of 5 bear culling permits illegal — ERR News

The Administrative Court has ruled that permits to hunt brown bears in four of five hunting areas were illegal. The court concluded that the Environmental Board had not demonstrated the absence of effective alternatives to killing the animals to protect people and property, ERR News reports.

Five permits to prevent damage

On October 3 last year, the Environmental Board authorized the hunting of a total of five bears in five different areas. The decision was explained by the need to prevent damage: from June to October, bears destroyed six beehives and 37 bales of silage, and also killed at least 27 sheep. In the Kivinnõmme hunting area, the animals repeatedly visited a cemetery and damaged grain fields.

The court partially upheld a complaint by the non-profit organization Estonia's Large Predators and ruled that only one of the five permits met legal requirements. The brown bear is included among species subject to strict protection under the EU Habitats Directive. Killing it is possible only in exceptional cases with precise and sufficient justification.

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Culling as a last resort

The court noted that the Environmental Board must rely on sound scientific data when demonstrating the necessity of an exceptional permit. Possible alternatives cannot be dismissed solely because of their cost or inconvenience in application. Lethal intervention may be justified only as a last resort, when other methods cannot be used.

In the area where the permit was ruled lawful, a bear killed at least 27 sheep in five attacks and visited one beehive. Electric fencing was used there for apiaries and sheep, livestock were brought indoors overnight, and dogs were used to guard livestock on some farms.

During the proceedings, the Environmental Board acknowledged that in several areas, alternatives to bear hunting had not been analyzed in detail or their use had not been documented. An appeal may be filed with the Tallinn Circuit Court by December 7.

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