The Supreme Court of Western Australia has allowed the release from prison of Adrian Pindan, who was convicted of serious sexual offences. The 59-year-old man, whom the court continues to consider a sexual offender posing a high risk to the community, is due to be released on 2 December under supervision for seven years.

As ABC News Australia reports, Pindan was found guilty of five sexual offences committed between 1989 and 2007. The court heard that over 18 years, he raped three women and a five-year-old girl in the towns of Fitzroy Crossing, Derby and Broome in the Kimberley region.

Conditions of release

In 2012, an indefinite detention order was issued against Pindan. Since then, the measure has been reviewed and extended six times between 2014 and 2021. Pindan has been in custody since 2007.

In a ruling dated 23 October, Justice Bruno Fiannaca stated that the risk to the community could be reduced through appropriate housing, substantial funding under the NDIS and round-the-clock supervision. According to the judge, Pindan’s circumstances had changed due to certain changes in his behaviour and the emergence of mechanisms to control risks in the community.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The release involves 52 conditions, including electronic monitoring, a curfew, and a ban on consuming alcohol and contacting women in the community. The judge also prohibited the publication of the suburb where Pindan will live in order to prevent harassment by community members.

Case circumstances

In 1997, Pindan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a five-year-old girl. The court also heard evidence that while imprisoned, he displayed predatory behaviour toward female staff, although this has decreased in recent years.

In August 2023, Pindan was transferred from West Kimberley Regional Prison to Acacia Prison in Perth after being attacked by another prisoner. According to the court, Pindan has cognitive impairments that prevented him from participating in rehabilitation programmes or addressing the causes of his criminal behaviour.

Read us on