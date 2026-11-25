Sudan was not included in the new group of African representatives on the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The Conference of the States Parties approved a list including Morocco, Angola, Cameroon, Tanzania and Tunisia, The National reports.

The new group will replace the previous representation, which included Sudanese authorities affiliated with the army. The decision was made amid the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' consideration of allegations that the Sudanese Armed Forces used chemical weapons in the war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Consideration of the allegations

The organisation's Director-General, Sabrina Dallafior, said that the situation in Sudan is under consideration by the Executive Council. According to her, some member states requested explanations under one of the articles of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

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Dallafior said that she had met with representatives of Sudan and offered technical assistance for a national investigation. The organisation is awaiting its findings. She also urged member states to provide the secretariat with any relevant evidence, including confidentially.

US statements and media reports

In January 2025, The New York Times reported that US officials had concluded that the Sudanese army used chemical weapons against the Rapid Support Forces on at least two occasions in 2024. In May 2025, Washington officially determined that the Sudanese government had used chemical weapons in violation of international law and announced sanctions.

Further investigations by The New York Times and The Washington Post in September described a possible chemical weapons development programme by the army under the command of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023. According to humanitarian organisations, at least 59,000 people have been killed in the conflict, about 14 million have been forced to leave their homes, and famine has affected part of the country.

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