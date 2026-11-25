The Sudanese government on Wednesday rejected Ethiopia’s offer to host and facilitate an inclusive dialogue between Sudanese parties. Authorities in Khartoum said they questioned Addis Ababa’s neutrality, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statements on lack of neutrality

In a statement distributed by the state-run SUNA agency, the government said that the neutrality of the host country and respect for Sudan’s sovereignty are necessary conditions for participation in the process. The day before, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed invited the Sudanese parties to an open and comprehensive dialogue that Ethiopia was ready to host and support.

Sudanese authorities repeated accusations that Ethiopia supports the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Khartoum also claims that drones used for strikes on Sudan were launched from Ethiopian territory. In the government’s view, these accusations mean that Ethiopia does not meet the neutrality requirement to host or facilitate the dialogue.

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Call for an investigation

Khartoum called for an independent investigation to establish the facts and identify those responsible for the allegations presented. The government also said it reserves the right to take the necessary diplomatic and legal measures to protect the country’s sovereignty.

In addition, Sudan appealed to the African Union and other regional and international parties to respect its position and not involve Ethiopia in arrangements to organize or mediate the dialogue. The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since April 2023, when disagreements arose between the sides over integrating the paramilitary force into the regular armed forces.

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