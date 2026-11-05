Sudan has ordered the closure of Ethiopia’s consulate in the eastern city of Gedaref and given its diplomatic staff 48 hours to leave the country. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Sudanese media.

Response to Ethiopia’s actions

Sudanese outlet Al-Zawiya Net reported that the decision was made after Ethiopian authorities closed Sudan’s consulate in Assosa. The Ethiopian side also ordered six Sudanese diplomats to leave the country within the same timeframe.

Tayba TV, citing local media and a source in the Sudanese government, also reported the closure of the Ethiopian consulate. According to these reports, Khartoum acted on the principle of reciprocity amid worsening diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries.

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Mutual accusations

Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia have deteriorated due to mutual accusations of supporting armed groups. On November 3, the Sudanese army said that its air defense forces had shot down a strategic drone over Blue Nile State which, it claimed, entered the country’s airspace from Ethiopia. The military did not name the drone’s operator, and Ethiopian authorities did not comment on the report at the time.

Earlier, Sudan accused Ethiopia of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to use its territory for drone attacks on civilian infrastructure. Khartoum filed complaints with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. At the same time, Ethiopia accuses Sudan of supporting rebels in the northern Tigray region. The countries also have a long-running dispute over the Al-Fashaga border area, where clashes between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces occurred previously.

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