The Sudanese government has denied the country's armed forces were involved in a drone strike on a market in the disputed Abyei region on the border with South Sudan. According to local and medical sources, more than 150 people were killed in the attack. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Sudan's Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the deaths of civilians and categorically rejected any connection between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the incident. At the same time, the Sudanese military published images on Facebook which it said showed strikes on command posts of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the Abyei area.

Reaction from South Sudan and international organizations

South Sudan's Foreign Ministry summoned Sudan's ambassador in Juba in protest. Abyei, an oil-rich region, has remained disputed between Sudan and South Sudan since the latter gained independence in 2011; the UN peacekeeping force UNISFA is deployed there.

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UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the drone attacks in Abyei that took place on Monday and killed dozens of civilians, including women and children. He called on Khartoum and Juba to prevent further strikes and uphold the region's demilitarized status. African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also condemned the attacks, citing local and medical reports of more than 150 deaths.

Statements by the parties to the conflict

Sudan's Foreign Ministry said the attack bore similarities to assaults for which authorities hold the Rapid Support Forces responsible. The ministry mentioned a strike on the UN peacekeepers' headquarters in Kadugli in December 2025 and attacks on humanitarian convoys. A Sudanese army officer also told the Associated Press that the strikes allegedly targeted fuel trucks heading to the Rapid Support Forces, rather than civilians. The military command has not officially acknowledged responsibility for the strike.

The parallel government led by the Rapid Support Forces and known as Tasis, for its part, accused the Sudanese army of carrying out a drone strike on a hospital in Ed-Daein, the capital of East Darfur. According to its version, three people were killed and dozens more were wounded.

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