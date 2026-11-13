Judges at the International Criminal Court have formally closed part of the investigation into Afghanistan, which examined allegations of possible crimes by U.S. military personnel. A separate court proceeding will continue to focus on the Taliban’s actions since 2021, Defense News reports.

Which part of the case was closed

The panel of judges also closed the line of investigation concerning the Islamic State-Khorasan group (ISIS-K). The investigation into allegations of possible crimes by U.S. military personnel had effectively made no progress since 2021.

Earlier this year, the judges instructed the Office of the Prosecutor to split the Afghanistan investigations into two separate proceedings. One concerns alleged Taliban crimes after 2021. The other covered the original Afghanistan investigation, including allegations of possible war crimes by U.S. military personnel, and later focused on ISIS-K.

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Prosecutor’s appeal

The judges explained their decision by saying that prosecutors had not demonstrated an ability to effectively investigate allegations of crimes in Afghanistan outside the Taliban proceeding. At the same time, arrest warrants for four leaders of the Afghan Taliban remain in force.

The Office of the Prosecutor told Reuters that it had appealed the decision, without providing further details. Closing part of the case does not change the ICC’s Rome Statute: it provides that the court may prosecute individuals accused of crimes committed on the territory of ICC member states.

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