Judges at the Jerusalem District Court in Israel recommended reviewing the bribery charge against acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the judges, the likelihood of a conviction in one of the three cases against the politician is low, BBC News reports.

Judges’ doubts about the cases

This concerns Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of allegedly granting state preferences in exchange for positive media coverage. According to Israeli media, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman told Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara that the chances of a conviction are so low that the case needs to be reviewed.

The judges also questioned whether Netanyahu’s actions in Case 2000 meet the threshold for a criminal offense. This case concerns another alleged arrangement with a media magnate. At the same time, in Case 1000, the judges did not rule out the possibility of a conviction and suggested that prosecutors consider the possibility of a deal in this case.

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Netanyahu’s position

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of acting in favor of an Australian billionaire after receiving cigars and champagne from him. Netanyahu denies all charges. Following the judges’ statements, he called for the trial to be ended immediately, describing the cases against him as fabricated.

Netanyahu was charged in 2019. The proceedings were delayed, in particular because of the war in Gaza, while the number of hearings was reduced due to security circumstances. Gali Baharav-Miara said she would consider the judges’ recommendations.

Netanyahu also remains subject to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court in connection with suspicions of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, which he denies.

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