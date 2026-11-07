In Poland, Constitutional Tribunal judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska stated that in 2026 the head of the institution, Bogdan Święczkowski, did not consider, did not serve as judge-rapporteur, and did not issue a single ruling in cases involving citizens’ constitutional complaints. The judge’s video address was published on the tribunal’s official website, Interia reports.

Complaint left without progress since 2019

In the video, Korwin-Piotrowska spoke about a constitutional complaint filed in January 2017. According to her, nothing had happened in the case since 2019. She noted that in 2022 Święczkowski became the presiding judge in the case, and in 2024 he became head of the Constitutional Tribunal.

The judge believes that Święczkowski failed to fulfill his duties to promptly and properly examine cases both as the presiding judge and as head of the tribunal. According to her, as judge-rapporteur, he issued four rulings — only in cases initiated by motions from the president and the National Council of the Judiciary in its previous composition.

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Review of case materials

Korwin-Piotrowska stated that the situation must change. According to her, judges are already reviewing case materials and plan to proceed with them systematically in order to guarantee the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms. She also said that future rulings may become grounds for reopening proceedings.

On October 30, representatives of a group of judges elected during the current term of the Sejm reported that Korwin-Piotrowska, as the judge with the longest service, had declared herself to be in charge of the tribunal. According to them, she issued an order to suspend the exercise of the powers of Święczkowski and Vice President Bartłomiej Sochański. Święczkowski responded that he was the sole administrator of the tribunal building and that the decisions of people he called usurpers were unlawful.

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