A judge in Germany has proposed ending money laundering proceedings against the alleged operator of the pirate site Movie2k. The condition is the transfer of 40,000 bitcoins and payment of €38 million in compensation to potential victims, CoinDesk reports, citing German public broadcaster MDR.

Terms of the proposal

According to prosecutors’ estimates, the defendant, identified in public reports as Josef F., still possesses 56,000 BTC. At a rate of around $64,000 per bitcoin, this holding was valued at approximately $3.57 billion. The transfer of 40,000 BTC would mean giving up roughly $2.5 billion in cryptocurrency; he would retain about 16,000 BTC.

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Course of the proceedings

In April, Leipzig Regional Court judge Carsten Nickel had already raised the possibility of a suspended sentence if the defendant admitted guilt and gave investigators access to another 57,000 bitcoins. Later, the judge questioned whether all of these coins had been acquired with funds of illegal origin.

Prosecutors claim that the defendant invested millions of euros in Movie2k advertising revenue into bitcoin before the site was shut down in 2013. When the trial began in February, the court found that the copyright infringement charges were too old to prosecute. The defense and prosecution are reviewing the proposed terms; hearings are scheduled to resume on December 3 and, according to MDR, could conclude before Christmas if the parties agree.

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