In Australia, Justice Thomas Bradley was sworn in as the 28th governor of Queensland during a ceremony at the state parliament. He succeeded Dr Jeannette Young, who was Queensland’s 27th governor, ABC News reports.

Plans of the new governor

In his first address after taking office, Bradley said that he and his partner, Dr Matthew Yong, sought to engage with residents across Queensland. According to him, they intend to spend as much time outside Brisbane as in the city in order to draw on the experience, skills and goodwill of the state’s communities.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli called Bradley’s appointment an important moment for the state. He noted that the new governor’s legal experience had been thorough preparation for the role: Bradley worked with people during difficult periods of their lives, considered decisions with significant consequences and helped resolve cases.

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Jeannette Young’s career and work

Thomas Bradley was appointed a Supreme Court judge in 2018, and in 2025 he moved to the Court of Appeal. Outside his judicial work, he chaired the Brisbane Festival Giving Committee, served as an ambassador for the Pinnacle Foundation and was a member of the Gallery of Modern Art Foundation committee.

Opposition Leader Steven Miles said the state becomes stronger when people in public office reflect the community. Jeannette Young, who left office on Sunday, said she was concluding her work as governor with a sense of gratitude and pride.

Before being appointed governor, Young was Queensland’s chief health officer during the COVID-19 pandemic. During her tenure, she visited all 77 local government areas in the state and every public hospital, granted royal assent to 168 acts of legislation, held 257 consecutive council meetings and received more than 114 diplomatic representatives from abroad. According to her, more than 100,000 people visited the governor’s residence during this period.

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