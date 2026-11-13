In Washington, federal Judge Ana C. Reyes warned the administration of US President Donald Trump of possible sanctions or contempt proceedings over the alleged destruction of documents related to presidential redevelopment projects in the capital, including plans for East Potomac Golf Links and the adjacent park. As The Independent reports, the judge said she would begin the relevant proceedings “in a zeptosecond” if she sees credible evidence that materials were destroyed.

Whistleblower claims and the Democrats’ position

Reyes’ warning came after whistleblowers reported to Democratic members of Congress. They allege that administration officials are destroying documents concerning presidential projects in Washington. Democrats called on officials to preserve existing document collections, identify and restore deleted information, and halt practices of destroying or deleting data.

The US Department of Justice said in a court filing that there is no “reasonable basis” to conduct an ethics review in this case. Earlier, Reyes appointed a former federal prosecutor to examine the government’s actions, including to determine whether officials misled the court or violated ethical standards.

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Dispute over the course’s closure

Environmental groups and golfers filed the lawsuit over East Potomac Golf Links, seeking to stop the site’s closure. In their view, the administration’s arguments about park safety are a pretext for closing the popular public course and turning it into an upscale facility.

Last month, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the course would close for about 15 months for reconstruction. Initially, administration representatives insisted in court that no immediate closure was planned, but later confirmed in court documents that preparations were under way to close it by November 15.

The administration explains the decision by the deteriorating condition of the park, including its seawall, problems with which had been flagged more than 10 years ago. The nonprofit National Links Trust, which operates the facility, is also set to cease operations after this weekend, leaving the park without an operator. Reyes expressed doubts that the stated safety issues require an immediate closure: she noted that the Marine Corps Marathon took place there last month without special warnings, while people use the course and the adjacent park area every day.

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