A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, said on Friday that she would issue a preliminary injunction against the construction of a triumphal arch proposed by US President Donald Trump. During the hearing, she called the project rushed and lacking a legal basis, Cyprus Mail reports.

Preliminary ruling in Washington

Earlier this month, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington separately temporarily blocked the construction of the proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

These court decisions became further obstacles to one of Trump’s projects through which he seeks to leave a lasting architectural mark on the US capital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

White House reaction

The White House did not provide an immediate comment. During his second term, Trump has also faced significant resistance from the judicial system over other initiatives in Washington.

These include a White House ballroom project, the reconstruction of the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial, and a proposal to create a championship-level golf course two miles from the White House.

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