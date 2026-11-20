Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri has signed a contract with Carnival Corporation to design and build two new cruise liners for Carnival Cruise Line. The vessels will be built at the shipyard in Marghera, Italy, and are scheduled to be delivered to the customer in 2033 and 2035, ANSA English reports.

Cost and characteristics of the liners

According to market sources, the deal is valued at approximately 3 billion. At the same time, the contract is subject to securing financing and other conditions standard for such agreements.

Each liner will have a gross tonnage of around 130,000 tonnes and approximately 1,650 guest cabins. Fincantieri said the vessels will combine environmental and digital technologies with an energy-efficient design.

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Dual-fuel propulsion system

The new ships will receive a dual-fuel propulsion system, with liquefied natural gas as the primary fuel. Fincantieri noted that this will make it possible to reduce emissions compared with the use of traditional marine fuel.

Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein said the company’s order book includes 12 new vessels for the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess and AIDA brands, which are to be delivered by 2039. The two new liners will complement the construction programme for three Ace-class ships already being built for Carnival Cruise Line.

Over more than 30 years of cooperation, Fincantieri has delivered 76 vessels to various Carnival Corporation brands, including 15 for Carnival Cruise Line.

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