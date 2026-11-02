The Judicial Commission of Victoria in Australia found a number of remarks by Magistrate Vicki Prapas inappropriate during her work at the Melbourne Drug Court. As The Guardian reports, the investigation was launched following a complaint by Victoria Legal Aid.

Commission findings

The commission found that Prapas used offensive and inappropriate wording towards participants in court proceedings. In particular, she told one court user that she wanted to slap him, and in another case asked a person whether the substance they were using affected their way of thinking.

The magistrate also said of another person that they believed their own nonsense. According to the commission, this comment was made in the presence of a group of schoolchildren.

The investigation confirmed a number of allegations, including those concerning threatening or intimidating remarks by Prapas directed at lawyers who proposed making complaints about her or supporting such complaints. The commission found that these remarks constituted repeated victimisation.

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Recommendations for the magistrate

The commission also found that Prapas made an offensive comment about a person from a marginalised group and spoke unprofessionally about another member of the judiciary. At the same time, the body was unable to substantiate some of the allegations, including claims of the magistrate’s cultural insensitivity.

In a written statement, Prapas acknowledged that on some occasions her behaviour had been unfiltered and sharp, and said that she would have expressed herself differently under other circumstances. She also said that she had taken steps to communicate more effectively, respectfully and in a way less prone to misunderstanding.

The commission noted that proceedings in the Drug Court may involve open and frank conversations, but this does not remove the duty of judicial officers to treat all participants in the process civilly and respectfully. The main part of the complaint was referred to Chief Magistrate Lisa Hannan with a recommendation that she hold a discussion with Prapas. Prapas was also advised to familiarise herself with the commission’s conduct guidelines and attend an educational event within a year.

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