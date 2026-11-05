In Nigeria, the National Judicial Council has instructed the Imo State Judicial Service Commission to include the acting Chief Judge of the state, Ijeoma Agugua, in the list of candidates for the position of Chief Judge. The decision was made on November 3 at the council’s 112th meeting.

As Premium Times reports, Agugua is the most senior judge of the Imo State High Court. The council considered a petition filed by Bob Kay Njemanze on June 11, which challenged the exclusion of her candidacy from the shortlist submitted by the commission.

The council’s powers

The National Judicial Council stated that the State Judicial Service Commission has a constitutional duty to advise the council on candidates for the position of Chief Judge. At the same time, the National Judicial Council retains the authority to determine the suitability of the individuals submitted to it.

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The council instructed its secretariat to formally contact the Imo State Judicial Service Commission regarding the inclusion of Agugua in the list of candidates. The names of the other nominees and the number of people on the initial list were not disclosed.

Dispute over the position

According to the publication, the dispute between the state authorities and the National Judicial Council has continued since November 2024. At that time, the previous Chief Judge, T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, was compulsorily retired over age falsification.

In April 2025, the council rejected the appointment of Theophilus Nzeukwu as acting Chief Judge. He was fourth in the state’s judicial hierarchy, while Nigeria’s constitution provides for the appointment of the most senior High Court judge to temporarily perform these duties. In June, Nzeukwu was compulsorily retired for agreeing to be sworn into the position, while Governor Hope Uzodimma was again instructed to swear in the most senior judge.

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