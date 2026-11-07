Researchers at Swinburne University have found that sulforaphane, a natural compound found in broccoli, may increase levels of the protein frataxin and protect vulnerable nerve cells in Friedreich’s ataxia. ScienceDaily reports on the findings of the new study.

The protein cells lack

Friedreich’s ataxia is a rare genetic disease in which nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord gradually deteriorate. As the disease progresses, patients may lose the ability to coordinate movements, walk and speak. The condition can also shorten life expectancy, and there is currently no cure.

In this condition, a genetic defect leads to insufficient production of frataxin. This protein is important for the normal functioning of cells, including nerve cells with high energy requirements. Reduced frataxin levels contribute to the progressive damage characteristic of the disease.

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According to the scientists, the potential effect of sulforaphane is not limited to its impact on frataxin levels. The compound may also affect cellular stress and inflammation, biological processes linked to the progression of Friedreich’s ataxia.

Clinical trials are needed

The study’s lead researcher, Associate Professor Faith Kwa, noted that the search for a therapy is particularly relevant for children, who make up a significant share of patients with this disease. At the same time, there are currently no specifically approved treatments for pediatric patients.

The team hopes to secure funding for clinical trials to determine whether the findings will have practical benefits for people with Friedreich’s ataxia. Sulforaphane already has an established safety profile for children and adults, and its purified bioactive forms are available on the market. However, the compound’s effectiveness against Friedreich’s ataxia in patients still needs to be confirmed in clinical studies.

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