Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day state visit. This is the first trip by the head of the Omani state to China in history, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

Official ceremony in Beijing

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Monday, the Chinese president will hold an official welcoming ceremony for the sultan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Muscat Times writes.

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Energy and trade ties

Oman and China established diplomatic relations in May 1978, 48 years ago. The report notes that the current trip reflects historical ties and the development of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.

Oman is the fifth-largest supplier of crude oil to China and ranks fourth among Beijing's Arab trading partners. Bilateral trade turnover amounted to $36.73 billion in 2024.

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