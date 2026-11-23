The National Football League's championship game — Super Bowl 2027 — will be broadcast in IMAX theaters for the first time. The game will take place on February 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and will be available to watch in hundreds of IMAX venues in the United States and certain other countries, Variety reports.

Four-hour broadcast

IMAX is carrying out the project jointly with ESPN, The Walt Disney Company and the NFL. The four-hour presentation will include ESPN's main game broadcast, pregame and postgame coverage, as well as the halftime show, headlined by Jay-Z.

Ticket sales for theaters are expected to begin in January. The companies plan to announce the full list of participating venues and ticket purchase details in the coming weeks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

IMAX's largest live event

The Super Bowl screening will become the largest live event in IMAX history. The network's alternative content has previously included broadcasts of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Ken Potrok, president of The Walt Disney Company for major event integration, said the partnership with the NFL and IMAX would expand opportunities for watching the game together. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond called the Super Bowl program an important milestone for the company and noted that the spectacle, sound and drama of the game suit the IMAX format.

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