Rugby league Super League to expand to 15 clubs in 2027 — BBC Sport

Shareholders of the rugby league Super League have agreed to expand the competition from 14 to 15 clubs in the 2027 season. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Selection criteria

Super League has passed its decision to the board of the Rugby Football League (RFL). It must determine the selection criteria and establish a panel to assess applicants. Once the procedure is completed, the panel will provide a recommendation.

The 2027 season will be the first in the competition's history to feature 15 teams. For most of its history, Super League consisted of 12 clubs, while a 14-team format was used in 2000, from 2009 to 2014, and in the 2026 season.

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A chance for London Broncos

The expansion could open the way for London Broncos to return to the top flight. Last season, the team won the Championship Grand Final and the 1895 Cup, but finished 16th in the final club rankings, below another Championship club, Barrow Raiders.

In 2026, Super League already increased the number of participants from 12 to 14: Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Toulouse Olympique joined the competition, while Salford Red Devils dropped out after a financially difficult 2025 campaign. Super League has not yet completed negotiations on a title sponsor, broadcasting deals and the calendar for the 2027 season.

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