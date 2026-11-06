The international CHALLENGE study showed that patients with colon cancer were more often alive eight years after surgery and chemotherapy if they received individualized physical activity support for three years. Deutsche Welle reports on the trial results.

CHALLENGE study results

The trial was led by the Canadian Cancer Trials Group. It involved 889 people from six countries, primarily Canada and Australia. Participant recruitment began in 2009, and the results were published in 2025. All participants had completed surgery and chemotherapy for stage II or III colon cancer without distant metastases.

Half of the participants received only educational materials about physical activity and healthy eating. The other half also met with a physical activity consultant for three years. The target for this group was to add 45–60 minutes of brisk walking three to four times a week, although the type and amount of exercise were selected individually.

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In the supported group, 93 people experienced at least one adverse event: cancer recurrence, a new cancer diagnosis, or death. In the group that received only informational materials, there were 131 such participants.

What higher survival means

Eight years after enrollment in CHALLENGE, approximately 90 out of 100 participants in the physical activity group were alive, compared with about 83 out of 100 in the group that received educational materials. This means a difference of approximately seven percentage points in the share of people who were alive at a specific point in time, rather than a guaranteed number of additional years of life for each patient.

Experts interviewed by DW caution that the trial's conclusions apply specifically to participants with stage II–III colon cancer who had a sufficient initial level of physical fitness to pass the test. Exercise oncology specialist Tormod Skogstad Nielsen emphasized that physical activity should be adapted to each person's condition and abilities, and that patients should discuss exercises that are safe for them with their medical team.

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