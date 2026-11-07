Satellite observations have detected significant methane emissions at a landfill near Seymen, west of Istanbul in Turkey, where landfill gas is collected to generate electricity. As TimesLIVE reports, an analysis of data from the Tanager-1 satellite showed that the average recorded emission rate at the site was about 7.4 tonnes of methane per hour.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, analyzed open Carbon Mapper data collected from January 2025 through the end of May 2026. They identified 70 methane plumes at ten Turkish waste management facilities with the highest emissions. The recorded average rates at these sites ranged from 841 kilograms to 7.4 tonnes per hour. Three facilities are located near Istanbul, while the others are near Ankara, Izmir and Antalya.

Gas collection does not stop emissions

At the Seymen landfill, municipal operator Istac collects gas generated during the decomposition of organic waste. An energy company burns it to generate electricity at a plant opened in 2020. According to the industry publication Enerji Gunlugu, it produces about 22,000 megawatt-hours of electricity each month.

Istac representatives questioned whether satellite observations are representative for assessing the landfill's total emissions. According to them, the rates usually range from four to six tonnes per hour, while a single measurement of 12 tonnes increased the average value. Istac head Fatih Ugur said that on that day, about 30 hectares of the landfill were not covered because of work on the pipes of the methane collection system, while low atmospheric pressure also affected gas concentrations.

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Turkey's Environment Ministry said that satellite data are not the result of continuous measurements and therefore cannot be used to determine the annual volume of emissions at the Seymen landfill.

The issue ahead of COP31

Turkey will host the COP31 climate summit in Antalya from November 9 to 20 and has identified methane emission reductions as one of its priorities. According to Climate TRACE, the country ranks fifth in the world for methane emissions from solid waste, after China, the United States, Russia and Brazil.

According to World Bank data based on the European Commission's EDGAR database, methane emissions from waste in Turkey rose by almost 25% in the decade through 2024, compared with 6.5% globally. Turkey is not among the participants in the Global Methane Pledge, which provides for a collective 30% reduction in methane emissions by 2030 compared with 2020 levels.

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