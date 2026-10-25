Satellite images indicate an expansion of a ballistic missile production complex in Al-Duwaydimi, about 200 kilometers west of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Two U.S. researchers believe the new facilities may be intended to produce larger solid-fuel missiles capable of carrying a greater payload or traveling a longer distance, The Express Tribune reports.

New facilities at the complex

Sam Lair and Michael Deutschman of the Foreign Policy Research Institute analyzed Planet Labs images taken between April 2025 and September 2026. In their assessment, one of the new buildings has pits for pouring a mixture of fuel components into rocket motor casings, where it hardens.

The researchers estimate that this facility is at least twice as large as the building believed to house the complex's existing pits. Protective walls are visible on both sides of the facility and may protect nearby sites in the event of an accidental explosion. Another new building, according to the experts, may be used to store fuel components or finished missile components.

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Possible link to China

Lair, Deutschman, as well as experts from the International Institute for Strategic Studies and the analytical organization CNA, told Reuters that the composition of Saudi Arabia's missile forces and the characteristics of the complex point to the likely use of Chinese technology. The researchers also noted the facility's similarity to Chinese missile plants.

Lair suggested that the kingdom may be producing DF-15 solid-fuel missiles, while the expansion at Al-Duwaydimi may be linked to the production of longer-range DF-21 missiles or similar systems. According to a declassified 1991 CIA assessment, Saudi Arabia secretly purchased about 40 DF-3 liquid-fuel ballistic missiles from China in 1987.

IISS analyst Sasha Bruchmann, who reviewed the FPRI assessment at Reuters' request, agreed that the expansion may concern the production of more powerful solid-fuel missiles. According to FPRI, work began in April 2025. In an image dated September 18, 2026, the building's roof was still partially unfinished; researchers assume that after equipment is installed, the facility may be ready to begin missile production at the end of the year.

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