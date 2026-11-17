Clashes have resumed in a disputed section of the Ethiopia-Eritrea border after several weeks of relative stability. Ethiopian government troops are pushing Tigrayan forces toward the border with Eritrea, heightening fears of a broader regional war, Deutsche Welle reports.

Fighting near Badme

Fighters allied with the Tigray People's Liberation Front launched an offensive on September 23 as part of a broader coalition of rebels seeking to overthrow Ethiopia's government. The Ethiopian National Defense Forces, supported by pro-government formations, gradually pushed these forces out of Tigray.

According to the monitoring organization ACLED, Ethiopian troops continued their offensive in Tigray, effectively pushing the Tigray Defense Forces toward the Eritrean border. Clashes were reported in several locations, while the Ethiopian army fired heavy artillery toward residential areas near the border town of Badme.

Badme holds historical significance for both states, as it became the focal point of the 1998–2000 war between Eritrea and Ethiopia. The Algiers Agreement, which ended the war, provided for the implementation of the decisions of the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission. The commission awarded Badme to Eritrea, although Ethiopia has at times challenged the decision.

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Risk of direct conflict

Abdurahman Sayed, director of the London-based Horn of Africa Center for Regional Integration, said that the presence of forces near the Eritrea-Ethiopia border indicates the possibility of escalation. During the 2020–2022 war in Tigray, Ethiopian and Eritrean government forces acted jointly against Tigrayan formations. Since then, according to DW, Eritrea has shifted its orientation toward the Tigray People's Liberation Front, and in October the two countries severed diplomatic relations.

International Crisis Group analyst Magnus Taylor believes that Addis Ababa's immediate goal may be to strengthen control over the northern border and cut off supply routes between Eritrea and Tigrayan forces. At the same time, he did not rule out that attempts to establish control over Tigray could at some point lead to a direct clash with Eritrea.

Tensions with Sudan

At the same time, diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Sudan have deteriorated. Disputes between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt continue over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile. Sudan and Egypt have expressed concerns over water security and the dam's operating regime, while Ethiopian authorities reject claims that the facility could be used to pressure neighboring countries.

Since 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces commanded by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. According to DW, in mid-November Ethiopia and Sudan mutually accused each other of direct involvement in the other country's internal conflicts.

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