In Germany, during a trial in the case concerning the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, eyewitnesses spoke about unusual behavior by people aboard a sailing yacht. The testimony concerns individuals whom the publication calls suspects in the case.

Eyewitness testimony

As Der Spiegel reports, one witness compared the yacht crew to mountaineers on a golf course. He used this comparison to describe his own impression of the behavior of the people on the vessel.

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Clothing and refueling of the vessel

Eyewitnesses were also surprised by the clothing worn by the people on board. Particular attention was drawn to the refueling of the vessel, which is mentioned in the description of the publication. These very circumstances caused surprise among the witnesses.

The article mentions defendant Serhii K. In the photograph accompanying the article, he is shown together with defense lawyer Meyer-Lokamp. Der Spiegel published the article on November 25, 2026. It is dedicated to testimony in the trial concerning the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

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