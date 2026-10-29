At the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, a former State Security Agency (SSA) employee, referred to in court documents as Mr D, said he had seen no indication that the EFF party posed a threat to national security. The testimony was given on October 28 in the case against former SSA officials Thulani “Silence” Dlomo and Patrick Mshotola, who are charged with fraud and theft in a case involving 12 million rand allegedly channelled through Operation Project Mayibuye, Daily Maverick reports.

Asked by advocate Terry Motau, who is assisting the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, whether anything indicated that the EFF posed a threat to national security, Mr D replied: “No.” According to him, the 2015 operation was linked to gathering intelligence on the EFF and attempts to exploit internal divisions within the party.

Documents and investigation

Mr D also said that he found about 20 boxes containing documents from the SSA’s special operations unit. The materials were scanned and entered into the agency’s system, after which they were used as part of the evidence in the Project Veza investigation.

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According to Mr D’s testimony, one of Project Veza’s preliminary findings was that Project Mayibuye may have been unlawful because the operation had not received proper authorization. The witness described the operational plan as inadequate and said it should have been returned for revision before the operation began. He also reported finding four metal boxes containing equipment, including silencers and surveillance devices.

Defence position

Lawyers for Dlomo and Mshotola disputed Mr D’s conclusions regarding the legality of the operation. Dlomo’s representative referred to the 1994 National Strategic Intelligence Act and the SSA’s powers to collect and analyse information on threats to national security. At the same time, Mr D maintained that the documents contained no indication that the EFF itself posed such a threat.

Mshotola’s defence also questioned the assertion that deficiencies in the operational plan automatically rendered the project authorization invalid. Following Mr D’s testimony, the prosecution concluded its presentation of evidence. The EFF had previously said it intended to approach the police regarding those involved in Project Mayibuye and lodge a complaint with the inspector-general of intelligence.

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