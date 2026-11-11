In Warsaw, Bogdan Święczkowski said that on November 12 he would make a more determined attempt to enter the building of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. As RMF24 reports, he plans to show the officer in charge of the police officers stationed near the institution a Supreme Court ruling.

Statement outside the tribunal

Święczkowski came to the Constitutional Tribunal on November 11, when the Independence March was taking place in Warsaw. He said that the following day he was to be handed a Supreme Court ruling. According to him, this document confirms that he is the president of the Constitutional Tribunal and should also be binding on the police officers outside the building.

His speech was heard by a group of protesters with white-and-red flags and armbands. Some participants wore green vests of the Ruch Obrony Granic movement. The entrances to the tribunal grounds were guarded by two police officers in protective gear, while Szucha Avenue was closed to vehicle traffic.

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Supreme Court rulings

The Supreme Court ruling adopted on November 10 overturned the orders for the immediate suspension of Święczkowski and the tribunal’s vice-president, Bartłomiej Sochański, from performing their duties. These orders preceded Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska taking over the leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal on October 30.

Earlier, the Supreme Court declared itself incompetent to consider Święczkowski’s and Sochański’s complaints against Korwin-Piotrowska’s orders and referred the case to the Constitutional Tribunal. After this decision was appealed, the Supreme Court overturned it and referred the case to the Supreme Court’s Professional Liability Chamber, headed by Judge Maria Szczepaniec. On the same day, the court considered Święczkowski’s and Sochański’s complaints.

Korwin-Piotrowska’s position

In response, Korwin-Piotrowska stated that possible Supreme Court decisions do not affect the validity of the suspension of Święczkowski and Sochański. In her view, orders concerning the suspension of tribunal judges from performing their duties may be reviewed only by the Constitutional Tribunal’s disciplinary court.

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