Elina Svitolina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6:3, 3:6, 6:1 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells. In the first set, the Ukrainian tennis player coped with her opponent's powerful serve, but Sabalenka levelled the match after the second set.

Decisive break in the third set

At the start of the decisive set, the contest was even, but Svitolina broke serve to take a 3:1 lead. She then won the set 6:1 and sealed the match with victory. As Sky Sports reports, Svitolina called the match difficult and said that in the third set she tried to return the ball to her opponent's side more often.

In the semi-finals, Svitolina will play Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

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Andreeva won her group

In another match, Mirra Andreeva defeated Diana Shnaider 6:2, 6:1. Andreeva won 12 of the final 13 games, completed the group stage with three wins in three matches and will face Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Shnaider took to the court as the second alternate after Karolina Muchova withdrew from the tournament due to a gastrointestinal illness. In the match against Andreeva, Shnaider made 32 errors, while Andreeva converted six of seven break points.

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