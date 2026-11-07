Worldwide, human metabolism produced about 2.05 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year in 2015. This was 74% more than in 1985, when the figure was 1.18 billion tonnes, ScienceDaily reports, citing a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

Growth linked to population size

The study was led by Professor Javier Gonzalez of the Centre for Exercise, Nutrition and Metabolism at the University of Bath. Scientists analysed thousands of measurements of CO₂ production in people of different ages, from infants to older adults, during normal daily activity.

These data were combined with global population and body mass figures to calculate changes in metabolic carbon dioxide production. Researchers attributed more than 60% of the increase between 1985 and 2015 to the growth in the number of people worldwide. Changes in individual CO₂ production levels had a much smaller effect.

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How this differs from burning fuel

The authors stress that carbon dioxide produced in the body while converting food into energy is not the same as emissions from burning coal, oil or natural gas. The carbon in exhaled CO₂ comes mainly from food and is already part of the natural carbon cycle: plants recently absorbed it from the atmosphere.

By contrast, fossil fuels contain carbon that was isolated underground for millions of years. Burning them adds long-term accumulated carbon to the atmosphere. The researchers do not consider human breathing to be a driver of global warming: the purpose of the work is to more accurately account for human metabolism in the global carbon cycle and carbon budgets, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

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