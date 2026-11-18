In the United States, the dollar index climbed to a new 19-month high on November 18, while global stock markets mostly declined. As Channel NewsAsia reports, investor sentiment was affected by Nvidia’s quarterly results, expectations of Anthropic’s market debut, and the strengthening of the US currency.

Dollar rises after statement by Fed official

The dollar index rose by 0.19% to 103.81 points, while the euro fell by 0.24% to $1.0971. Markets reacted to remarks by Christopher Waller, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, who told CNBC that the central bank should either approve a 0.5-percentage-point rate increase at its December meeting or signal a faster pace of increases in 2027.

Juan Perez, senior director of trading at Monex USA in Washington, said that, in his view, the Fed is inclined to raise rates, possibly aggressively. Such expectations, he said, are supporting the dollar.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nvidia shares and commodities lose value

Nvidia shares initially supported Asian trading: South Korea’s Kospi index rose by 2% overnight. However, the chipmaker’s share gains faded: Nvidia stock, which had earlier risen by 2.7%, later fell by 2.4%. The company forecast sales above Wall Street expectations, while its board of directors rejected the possibility of the return of former chief executive Jensen Huang, who, according to the publication, resigned last week.

The Dow Jones index fell by 0.84% to 50,334.82 points, while the S&P 500 declined by 0.07% to 7,335.43 points. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.46% and reached 24,439.22 points. The MSCI global index lost 0.34%, and Europe’s STOXX 600 fell by 1.03%, while Japan’s Nikkei rose by 0.28%.

In commodity markets, oil prices fell after data showed a larger-than-expected increase in US crude oil and fuel inventories. US oil lost 4.39% to $82.23 per barrel, while Brent fell by 2.37% to $90.93. Prices for gold, silver and copper also declined.

Read us on