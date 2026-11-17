The World Bank Group and its partners announced an investment and private capital mobilization package worth more than $17.6 billion at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. As Anadolu Agency reports, the initiative includes more than $6.9 billion in investments and the expected mobilization of $10.7 billion in private capital for projects in agriculture, industry, urban infrastructure and renewable energy.

Projects in Turkey

A significant share of the new projects is allocated to Turkey. One of them is intended to help 225,000 farmers gain access to markets and financing, strengthen agricultural supply chains and support more than 100,000 job equivalents.

A separate program will provide Turkish manufacturers, including small and medium-sized businesses, with long-term financing to introduce digital and cleaner technologies. It is also designed to support more than 100,000 job equivalents.

A joint initiative in Turkey will finance urban transport, water supply and sanitation systems. Its goal is to provide 1.65 million people with safe water and sanitation services, improve sustainable transport for nearly 1.5 million residents and strengthen climate-resilient infrastructure for more than 3 million people. Turkish banks will also receive sustainable finance loans to channel funds toward social inclusion, the blue economy, climate change adaptation and low-carbon growth.

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Other initiatives

In Afghanistan, the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group, is supporting an organic fertilizer plant. The facility will process agricultural waste into locally available resources for farmers and is expected to help increase yields and create jobs.

In Timor-Leste, a solar power plant with battery energy storage, supported by IFC financing, IDA-PSW and a MIGA guarantee, is projected to reduce energy costs annually and generate savings of about 1.5–2% of the country’s GDP.

The Group also introduced a blended finance fund for textile, apparel and footwear manufacturers in emerging markets. The fund will combine IFC financing, concessional funds from the Global Environment Facility and support from global brands to transition production to cleaner technologies.

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