Nearly 500 million people in India escaped poverty between 2011 and 2023, while the rate of extreme poverty fell from 27.1% to 2.6% over this period, according to a World Bank report. At the same time, many families that have formally crossed the established threshold remain vulnerable to debt, rising prices and unexpected expenses, Al Jazeera reports.

Poverty line and everyday expenses

Twenty-five-year-old Hema Prajapat from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan spends 11,000 rupees per month on her family of three. This is about 49% more than the World Bank's estimated monthly poverty threshold for such a family — about 7,380 rupees. However, food supplies run out in her home by the end of the month, and the family accumulates debt.

The woman spends the year cleaning houses and washing dishes for neighbours, earning 5,000 rupees each month. According to her, living conditions have improved somewhat since she began earning an income, but money is spent faster and debts are growing. The family has no agricultural land and buys all its food.

The World Bank cited increased women's participation in the workforce and a government programme providing free or subsidised food, which covers nearly 800 million citizens every month, among the factors behind poverty reduction.

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Families remain vulnerable

According to India's consumer price index, the overall level of consumer prices rose by at least 51% from September 2016 to September 2025, while wages failed to keep pace with rising prices. Treatment for Hema's son at a private hospital after a cold and flu cost about 6,000 rupees — more than her monthly earnings.

Development economist Santosh Mehrotra believes that India's poverty threshold is too low. According to him, a single crisis — a pandemic, drought, flood or even a wedding — can push a family below that line again. He also noted that the methodology does not distinguish between the living conditions of urban and rural populations.

Thirty-one-year-old Sushila Salvi from Rajsamand spent nearly 65,000 rupees on prenatal care at a private clinic and was forced to withdraw her 14-year-old daughter from extra classes. Seema Kumar, a resident of the outskirts of New Delhi, said she takes out loans when expenses rise, and after severe smog, her family could not afford to buy a mask for her son.

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