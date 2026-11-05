In Sweden, Swedbank and Länsförsäkringar Bank have raised rates on variable-rate mortgages by 0.25 percentage points. This happened the day after the country’s central bank, the Riksbank, increased its key rate from 1.75% to 2%.

New mortgage rates

Swedbank set its standard variable mortgage rate at 4.14%, an increase of 0.25 percentage points. Länsförsäkringar Bank also raised its rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.19%.

Both banks left their other fixed mortgage rates unchanged, The Local Sweden reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Riksbank decision

The Riksbank announced the key rate increase on November 4. In a statement, the central bank explained the decision by stronger economic activity and rising costs caused by supply disruptions. According to the Riksbank’s assessment, this means inflation will continue to rise.

At the same time, Swedbank is raising interest rates on savings accounts by 0.25 percentage points. These changes will take effect on November 16. The key rate determines the rates at which banks can deposit funds with the Riksbank and borrow from it, affecting interest rates on deposits, loans and mortgages.

Read us on