After 85% of ballots were counted in Israel’s election, the camp of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retains the lead but has no clear majority. As The Japan Times reports, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank largely do not expect a significant change in Israeli policy regardless of the voting outcome.

Palestinian concerns

If Netanyahu wins together with his far-right allies, or if his centrist rival Gadi Eisenkot succeeds, there may be no significant changes for Palestinians, the publication’s interlocutors believe. Displaced Khan Younis resident Huda al-Khouli said people fear that an even worse leader could come to power and bring more destruction to Gaza. At the same time, she expressed hope that a more humane voice would emerge in Israeli society calling for an end to the conflict.

Ahmed Awad, 67, from Ramallah, also assessed the possible consequences of the election skeptically. According to him, a change of politicians would not mean a radical or dramatic shift in the approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coalition options

For Netanyahu, who, according to the publication, is fighting for political survival, several options remain: renewing an alliance with far-right forces, forming a broader coalition, or facing another political deadlock. Far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has already stated that if the current coalition remains in place, he will seek the post of defense minister and promote the displacement of Gaza’s population.

Expert assessments

European Council on Foreign Relations researcher Beth Oppenheim believes that a government led by former army chief Eisenkot could limit the influence of far-right settlement supporters, ease pressure on the Palestinian Authority, and take a more flexible approach to aid for Gaza and a ceasefire. At the same time, she does not expect transformative changes, particularly regarding Palestinian statehood or the peace process.

Yousef Munayyer, head of the Palestine-Israel program at Arab Center Washington, warned that even Netanyahu’s defeat could worsen the situation for Palestinians in the short term. He noted that Eisenkot was a member of Israel’s war cabinet during the offensive in Gaza, while an unstable alternative coalition could take a tougher stance toward Palestinians in an effort to demonstrate strength.

Read us on