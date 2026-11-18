In Boston, US, the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference presented the results of the international phase III trial of AR1001. As The Guardian reports, among patients with early Alzheimer’s disease who were not taking other medications for the condition, the drug slowed cognitive decline by 31%.

Trial results

The study covered 13 countries, including the United Kingdom. South Korean company AriBio, which manufactures AR1001, said this result was obtained among 604 participants who were not taking other Alzheimer’s disease medications.

In a broader group of patients who were also taking other medicines for Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, the result did not reach statistical significance. Experts noted that the reasons for this require further study.

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Features of the drug

AR1001 is a phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor and belongs to the same class of drugs as Viagra, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction. According to the source, the drug relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow to the brain.

University of Edinburgh professor of neurodegeneration Tara Spires-Jones said that the drug probably also directly stimulates processes in brain cells associated with learning and memory. Representatives of Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society called the results encouraging, but urged further trials and an independent scientific and regulatory assessment. Specialists also warned against using Viagra to self-treat Alzheimer’s disease.

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