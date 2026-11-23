Tajikistan has officially notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the Rome Statute and the termination of its participation in the International Criminal Court. Meduza reports, citing the Russian state news agency TASS.

The notification was sent to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on November 20. Under the provisions of the Rome Statute, Tajikistan’s withdrawal will take effect exactly one year later.

Putin’s stay in Tajikistan

On the same day, Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, an aggressor state, was in Tajikistan. In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

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Tajik authorities did not detain Putin despite their obligations to the ICC. As the outlet notes, he was also not arrested during a visit to the country in 2025. The European Union criticized Dushanbe for failing to fulfill this obligation.

Other ICC member states

In 2024, Putin visited Mongolia, which is also an ICC member state, but local authorities did not detain him. In 2025, Hungary refused to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for whom the court issued a warrant on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

The Rome Statute, which governs the ICC’s work, has been ratified by more than 120 states. At the same time, the United States, China, Russia, India, and Turkey are not members of the court.

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