Tajikistan has launched a fiber-optic internet connection between Dushanbe and Beijing. According to the South China Morning Post, this happened several days after Ukrainian drones attacked three data centers in Russia, the aggressor state, last month. The publication notes that these attacks paralyzed taxi, delivery, and payment applications in Central Asian countries.

Route through the Pamirs

The fiber-optic line runs through the Pamir Mountains and provides a direct connection to Hong Kong. SCMP calls Hong Kong one of the largest internet traffic exchange hubs in the Asia-Pacific region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fifth international access point

The new route is Tajikistan's fifth international access point to communications networks. The article also notes that Beijing, Washington, and Moscow are competing to supply Central Asia with the energy infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence to operate. The SCMP article examines the development of regional networks amid Chinese networks and US technological restrictions.

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